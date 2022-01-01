Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 5625 or Dell G16 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5625
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 5625
vs
Dell G16

Case

Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~76.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1154:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time 35 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 5625
300 nits
Dell G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 16 5625
1420
Dell G16 +33%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 16 5625
5975
Dell G16 +116%
12886
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 16 5625
1340
Dell G16 +42%
1902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 16 5625
7946
Dell G16 +117%
17215

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 48
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 5625
2.703 TFLOPS
Dell G16 +222%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

