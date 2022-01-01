Dell Inspiron 16 5625 vs Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
93
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
70
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
63
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5625
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~76.4%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1154:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|882 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
Dell G16 +33%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5975
Dell G16 +116%
12886
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Dell G16 +42%
1902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7946
Dell G16 +117%
17215
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
