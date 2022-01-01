You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 2240 x 1400 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5625 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.3 square inches)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 2240 x 1400 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1142:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time 35 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5625 300 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5625 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +115% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

