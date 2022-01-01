Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 5625 or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 5625 vs Inspiron 15 3510

51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5625
VS
29 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Dell Inspiron 16 5625
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 5625 and Inspiron 15 3510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5625
  • Can run popular games at about 1007-1373% higher FPS
  • Around 10.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 5625
vs
Inspiron 15 3510

Case

Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 5625 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3510
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 5 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 2
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 5625 +1831%
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3510
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Dell Inspiron 16 5625
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 16 5625
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Dell Inspiron 16 5625
4. Dell Inspiron 16 5620 and Dell Inspiron 16 5625
5. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Dell Inspiron 15 3510
6. Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Dell Inspiron 15 3510
7. Dell Vostro 5510 and Dell Inspiron 15 3510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3510 and Inspiron 16 5625 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский