You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 504000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 35 ms 63 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5630 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 15 V - Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 45 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5630 1.43 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +376% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.