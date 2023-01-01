Dell Inspiron 16 5630 vs Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
- Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.2 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
|314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
|Area
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|51.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1142:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.8%
|Response time
|35 ms
|28 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|496 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1587
1629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6194
10310
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1667
1678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6035
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +119%
13235
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
