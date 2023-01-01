You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2240 x 1400 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.2 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.2 square inches) 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 51.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2240 x 1400 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1142:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time 35 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5630 250 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 15 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 45 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5630 1.43 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +306% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

