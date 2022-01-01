You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Battery - 64 Wh 87 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1000NG4 Intel Core i5 1030NG7 Intel Core i7 1060NG7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 64 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139.3 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Green Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.3% Adobe RGB profile - 64.2% Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 87 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 6 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 75.8 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

