Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 100 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 59% sharper screen – 226 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Green Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 30 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
2.703 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +18%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский