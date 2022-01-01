Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 76 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 177-242% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 52% sharper screen – 216 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 139.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Green White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time 30 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
