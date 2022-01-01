Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 177-242% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 52% sharper screen – 216 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 139.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|White, Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|97.4%
|Response time
|30 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|565 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9738
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|64
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS
11.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1