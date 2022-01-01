You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Battery - 64 Wh 87 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 177-242% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

52% sharper screen – 216 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 139.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Green White, Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time 30 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 87 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +322% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.