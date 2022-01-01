Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 96 against 64 watt-hours
  • 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver, Green Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time 30 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
