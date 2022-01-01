You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 Battery - 64 Wh 87 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 96 against 64 watt-hours

99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver, Green Black, Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 45.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time 30 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 87 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +115% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 4.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.