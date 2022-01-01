You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Battery - 64 Wh 87 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 75 against 64 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.3 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Green Blue, Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39.67 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 142 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 891:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 95.9% - Adobe RGB profile 69.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67% 100% Response time 30 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 87 Wh 75 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 39.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.