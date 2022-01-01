Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 16 5620 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 16 5620 important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 64 against 54 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Green Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.67 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 891:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 95.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67% -
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +89%
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 5620
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 39.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
