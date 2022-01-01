You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery - 64 Wh 87 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5625 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Green Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.67 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 891:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 95.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67% - Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits Inspiron 16 5625 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 87 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5625 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 39.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

