Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 64 against 54 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.2 vs 139.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.9% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) +20% 300 nits Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 86 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 15 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 295 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) +401% 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

