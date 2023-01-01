Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)

57 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 64 against 54 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.2 vs 139.2 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches		 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 44 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 295 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) +401%
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

