Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~77.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Blue Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Aspire 5 (A515-48) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 98.2% - Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.4% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) +20% 300 nits Aspire 5 (A515-48) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 86 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 295 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-48) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~84 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.