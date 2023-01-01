Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 64 Wh 86 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 64 against 54 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 64 against 54 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.2 vs 139.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.9% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Blue Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 600:1 sRGB color space 98.2% - Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.4% - Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) +20% 300 nits Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 86 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 15 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 295 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.