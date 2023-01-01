Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 15 3530
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
- Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches
|358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches
|Area
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Inspiron 15 3530
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.4%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|20 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|295 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|6
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3530 +6%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6546
4770
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3530 +9%
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9344
4042
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|25 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
