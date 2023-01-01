Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 15 3530 – what's better?

52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 15 3530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
  • Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 15 3530

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches
Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Blue Black
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.2 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Inspiron 15 3530
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 400:1
sRGB color space 98.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 69.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.4% -
Response time 30 ms 20 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 295 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 12 6
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 25 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
0.54 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3530 +401%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
