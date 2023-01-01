Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) Battery - 64 Wh 86 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.7% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Blue Black Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Inspiron 15 3530 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 400:1 sRGB color space 98.2% - Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.4% - Response time 30 ms 20 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.25 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 295 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 16 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3530 +401% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.