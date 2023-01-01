Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 64 Wh 86 Wh - 64 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~82.7% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Blue Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.2 dB 44 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 98.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.4% - Response time 30 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 300 nits Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 86 Wh 64 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 295 grams 295 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 16 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) +401% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 4.0 4.0 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

