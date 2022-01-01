Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 0 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 3
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
6.14 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +105%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 75.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

