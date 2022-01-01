You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 0 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm

14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 3 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 3072 x 1920 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 226 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits Predator Triton 500 SE +317% 1250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 0 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 6.14 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE +105% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 75.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.