You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

65% sharper screen – 226 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 39 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 75.8% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% 66.6% Response time 35 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.3 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 2048 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.3 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.