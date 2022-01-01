Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Swift X SFX16-52G – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 52 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 59% sharper screen – 226 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~87.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
300 nits
Swift X SFX16-52G +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +77%
6.14 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 75.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
