Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 136.2 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 3 -
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 75.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +136%
6.14 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.3 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

