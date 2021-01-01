Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 100 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 355.2 mm (13.98 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 247.5 mm (9.74 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.3 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Dell G5 15 5510
2. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
3. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Dell G5 15 5500
4. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Razer Blade 17 (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский