Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 355.2 mm (13.98 inches) 354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
Height 247.5 mm (9.74 inches) 259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
Thickness 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~72.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.3 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-150 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

