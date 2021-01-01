Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
|354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
|Height
|247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
|259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.3 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8866
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115-150 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1