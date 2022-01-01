You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3072 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (110.5 vs 136.2 square inches)

Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 52.7 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 226 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 845:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile 75.8% 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% 68.1% Response time 35 ms 31 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +7% 320 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 65 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +26% 6.14 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.3 dB 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.