60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (110.5 vs 136.2 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 845:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile 75.8% 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% 68.1%
Response time 35 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +26%
6.14 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.3 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

