Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

59% sharper screen – 226 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~86% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 52 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 226 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% - Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 738 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 6.14 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +42% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.3 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.