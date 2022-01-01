Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.2 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
|394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
|Area
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.8%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74.1%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|200 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9632
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1692
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13560
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
