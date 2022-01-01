You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3072 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 42 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Blue Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 43 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% - Adobe RGB profile 75.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +20% 300 nits VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 65 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +454% 6.14 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.3 dB 76.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 7.2 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.