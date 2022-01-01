Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (111 vs 136.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 35-40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

