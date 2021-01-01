You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3072 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS

Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 86 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Blue Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 48.3 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 75.8% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% 99.9% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.3 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 130 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +160% 6.14 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.3 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

