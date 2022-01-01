Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 75 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.3 vs 136.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Blue Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 -
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.3 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and XPS 13 9315
2. Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
3. Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Inspiron 16 5620
4. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
6. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Gram 14 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский