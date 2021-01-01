Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs G5 15 5500

66 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5500
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 355.2 mm (13.98 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 247.5 mm (9.74 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1502:1
sRGB color space 100% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +20%
300 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.3 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 180 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +42%
4.329 TFLOPS
G5 15 5500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

