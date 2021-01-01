Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Inspiron 13 7306

67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (97.6 vs 136.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 355.2 mm (13.98 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 247.5 mm (9.74 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~106.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.3 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

