Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (105.2 vs 136.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 140° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 29 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1217:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 53.9% Adobe RGB profile 75.8% 37% DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% 36% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 19.5 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 318 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +118% 6.14 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.3 dB 73.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.