Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Inspiron 15 3510

67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
30 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
From $245
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Inspiron 15 3510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 2357-3215% higher FPS
  • Around 11.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Inspiron 15 3510

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 400:1
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3510
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.3 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 5 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 2048 96
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +4286%
6.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3510
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.3 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3510 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or ask any questions
