Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3072 x 1920 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery 86 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 2357-3215% higher FPS

Around 11.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 1 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 3072 x 1920 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 400:1 sRGB color space 99.4% - Adobe RGB profile 75.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.3 V 11.25 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 65 W 5 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 2048 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +4286% 6.14 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.3 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.