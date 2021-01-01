Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Inspiron 15 3511
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
From $635
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Can run popular games at about 365-498% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|Width
|355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|Height
|247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
|235.5 mm (9.27 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
|17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
|Area
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.3 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1384
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +164%
6139
2322
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1