Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 139.3 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|501 grams
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8848
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12723
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|87.8 dB
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
