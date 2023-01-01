Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
Battery
58.2 Wh
CPU
Apple M1
GPU
Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139.3 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Green Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 49.4 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time 35 ms 36 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 501 grams 275 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +136%
6.14 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87.8 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 15 (2018) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
4. XPS 15 9520 (2022) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Surface Pro 8 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
9. Vostro 7620 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
10. XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский