Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139.3 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.4 dB
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|36 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|501 grams
|275 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8848
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12723
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|87.8 dB
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
