You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 3024 x 1964 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.1 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 49.4 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time 35 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 130 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 501 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 65 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +18% 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 87.8 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

