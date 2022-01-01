Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 or ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)

61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
VS
71 out of 100
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
Battery 90 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 and Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
vs
ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches		 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm
14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~77.7%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.7 mm
Colors Green Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 501 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
6.14 TFLOPS
ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +105%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

