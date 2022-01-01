Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
- Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|362 x 264 x 19.9 mm
14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|8.7 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|501 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12330
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1864
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12597
16444
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|87.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
