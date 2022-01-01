You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm

14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~77.7% Side bezels 6 mm 8.7 mm Colors Green Black Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 300 nits ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 501 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 6.14 TFLOPS ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +105% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 87.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

