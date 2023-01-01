Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 139.3 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Green
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.4 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1041:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.5%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|501 grams
|730 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10148
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12723
15055
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|87.8 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
