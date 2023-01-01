Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 or Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)

61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
vs
Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches		 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Green Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 130 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 501 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
6.14 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) +21%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87.8 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
