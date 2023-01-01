Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 vs Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
VS
54 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.7 vs 139.3 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
vs
Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches		 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Blue
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 500 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS
Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or XPS 15 9530 (2023)
2. Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
3. Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or G15 5530 (2023)
4. Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
5. Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or ENVY 16 (2022)
6. Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) or Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
7. Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) or MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
8. Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) or XPS 15 9530 (2023)
9. Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
10. Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) or Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский