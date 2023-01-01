Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Inspiron 15 3530 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 vs Inspiron 15 3530

60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Inspiron 15 3530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
vs
Inspiron 15 3530

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Inspiron 15 3530
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 20 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 500 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 16 6
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 25 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 +127%
6.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3530
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Inspiron 16 Plus 7630:
    - Only models with LPDDR5/LPDDR5x memory offer discrete graphics. DDR5 memory, which can be upgraded, is included in models with integrated graphics only.
    - SD card readers are exclusive to models with Integrated Graphics. RTX 4060 also features a Micro SD Card Reader.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Dell G15 5530 (2023)
2. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
3. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
4. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Dell Inspiron 14 7430
5. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and HP ENVY 16 (2023)
6. Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
7. Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and HP ProBook 450 G10
8. Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and Lenovo ThinkPad E16
9. Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
10. Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский