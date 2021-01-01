You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 Can run popular games at about 376-512% higher FPS

Around 7.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 68 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (134.2 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 9 mm Colors Silver Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Inspiron 17 7706 300 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 37 Wh Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP - 6 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 640 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 17 7706 +683% 1.879 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

