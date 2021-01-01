Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Can run popular games at about 376-512% higher FPS
- Around 7.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 68 against 37 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (134.2 vs 156.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +117%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +296%
4663
1177
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +202%
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +626%
5189
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|6 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
