Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 68 against 37 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
|403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +8%
1376
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +73%
4663
2690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1379
1380
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +104%
5189
2543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
