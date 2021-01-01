You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX350 - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 68 against 50.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 10.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 892:1 sRGB color space 100% 59% Adobe RGB profile - 38% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 17 7706 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 50.2 Wh Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 17 7706 1.879 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

