Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 68 against 50.2 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
|403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|307 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +6%
1376
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +72%
4663
2718
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1379
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +97%
5189
2636
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
