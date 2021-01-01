Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 17 7706 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

58 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 68 against 58.2 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (100.1 vs 156.9 square inches)
  • 28% sharper screen – 227 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Inspiron 17 7706
1.879 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +38%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

