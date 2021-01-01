Inspiron 17 7706 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 100 against 68 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

43% sharper screen – 254 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.7 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 17 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 178 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Inspiron 17 7706 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 640 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Inspiron 17 7706 1.879 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +177% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable - No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

