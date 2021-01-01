Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 17 7706 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

55 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 100 against 68 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 43% sharper screen – 254 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.7 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 17 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 17 7706
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Inspiron 17 7706
1.879 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +177%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and Inspiron 17 7706
2. G7 17 7700 and Inspiron 17 7706
3. Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 17 7706
4. Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 17 7706
5. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. XPS 17 9710 (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский