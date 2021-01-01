You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX350 - GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (130.8 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm

14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Inspiron 17 7706 300 nits VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 17 7706 +54% 1.879 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.