Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 17 7706 or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Alienware m17 R4

Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (156.9 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 86 against 68 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~70%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 / 330 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 17 7706 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Inspiron 17 7706 or Blade Pro 17 (2021)
3. Inspiron 17 7706 or Latitude 7420
4. Inspiron 17 7706 or Inspiron 15 7501
5. Alienware m17 R4 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. Alienware m17 R4 or Alienware m15 R4
7. Alienware m17 R4 or Alienware m17 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Inspiron 17 7706 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский